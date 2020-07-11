Police begins recruitment, bars persons with bow legs, knock knees, bad teeth

The Nigeria Police Force said on Saturday it had commenced the recruitment of constables nationwide.

However, the force said in a public notice signed by its spokesman, DCP Frank Mba, that persons with bow legs, knock knees, bent knees, and gross malformation of teeth were not eligible for recruitment into the service.

Other categories barred from the recruitment exercise include persons with amputated body parts, defective eyesight, and speech impediment.

Pregnant women were also disqualified from the exercise.

According to the notice, applicants must be within the ages of 17 and 25 and must possess a minimum of five credits in the West African Senior School Certificate Examination in not more than two sittings.

The notice read: “Interested candidates must have a functional email address and National Identification Number.

The online application would be open from July 14 2020, to August 23, 2020.”

