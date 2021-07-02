Police begins show-of-force in Lagos ahead of proposed Yoruba Nation mega rally

The Lagos State Police Command on Friday embarked on a show-of-force in the state to warn promoters of the Yoruba Nation agenda against holding any rally in the state.

The self-professed Yoruba freedom fighter, Sunday Adeyemo aka Sunday Igboho had on Thursday announced the cancellation of the mega rally slated for Saturday in Lagos following the raid on his Ibadan, Oyo State, residence by operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS).

DSS arrested 13 supporters of the activist during the raid.

The secret police later declared Igboho wanted for alleged illegal possession of seven AK-47 rifles and 5000 rounds of ammunition among others.

However, the activist, who spoke through his spokesman, Olayomi Koiki, on Friday, insisted that the rally would go ahead as planned at Ojota area of Lagos.

Also, the umbrella body of the Yoruba Self-Determination Groups, Ilana Omo Oodua, led by Banji Akintoye, has maintained that there is no going back on the rally.

The body urged the police to ensure the rally was not hijacked by hoodlums.

In a letter to the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu; and Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the group said: “Our rally scheduled to hold on Saturday will still hold without any fear or intimidation and we promise to be peaceful like we have always been.”

However, in a statement signed by the command’s spokesman, Muyiwa Adejobi and titled: “Oodua Republic Mega Rally: Lagos Police, Security Agencies Embark On Show Of Force, Warn Agitators,” the police insisted that no rally would be tolerated in the state.

The statement read: “The Lagos State Police Command and other security agencies, today 2nd July 2021 embarked on Show of Force around Lagos State to confirm their preparedness and commitment to continuous protection of lives and properties of the good people of Lagos State and send a warning signal to the organisers of the said mega rally or any group of persons planning to stage any rally or procession in the state despite the warnings issued during the joint press briefing by the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu, and the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Lagos State, Mr. Gbenga Omotoso on Thursday, 1st July 2021, at the Press Centre, State Secretariat, Alausa, Ikeja.

“The command and the government of Lagos State had warned the organisers of the planned Oodua Republic Mega Rally, scheduled for Saturday, 3rd July, 2021, at Gani Fawehinmi Freedom Park, Ojota, Lagos, to steer clear of Lagos State, considering the available intelligence reports on the planned rally and to forestall any breakdown of law and order.

“The command and other security agencies, including the Nigerian Army, Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC), Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and Department of State Services (DSS) have however put measures in place to prevent any act of lawlessness, oppression, and intimidation, of any kind, in the state on the said date, 3rd July 2021 and beyond as Lagos State cannot afford to record and experience the violence orchestrated by some individuals during the 2020 #ENDSARS protest that led to massive destruction of lives and properties in the state.

“The command still reiterated its stance that anyone caught participating or facilitating the so-called mega rally in Lagos State will be dealt with within the ambits of the law.”

