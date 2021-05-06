Police boss dismisses reports of potential bandit attacks on Abuja, environs | Ripples Nigeria

Metro
Police boss dismisses reports of potential bandit attacks on Abuja, environs
The Police in the Federal Capital Territory on Thursday urged residents of Bwari Area Council of the FCT to remain calm and not get tensed over rumours of a security breach in the area.
This was contained in a statement issued by the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in charge of Bwari Police Station, CSP Biodun Makanjuola.
Makanjuola’s statement came in the wake of reports that Bwari town had been infiltrated by suspected insurgents who came through the FCT border with another state.
However, the DPO called on residents to dismiss the rumours.
“Bwari is calm. I am surprised to hear the stories going around.
“I think a radio programme where some contributors said a truckload of suspected insurgents were sighted at Sabon-Bwari, a town close to Sabon-Wuse area of Niger State, caused the panic.
“The mention of Bwari caused the confusion.
READ ALSO: Anambra under attack as suspected gunmen raze police station, two officers feared dead
“When I gave a call to the DPO of Sabon-Wuse on Wednesday, he too said he was shocked to hear the news.
“We monitored the situation throughout Wednesday to see if there would be any infiltration and we are still doing so till this morning.
“Yes, there will be tension because of the security situation of the town and the country at large.
“I assure residents that we will continue to do our best; we are still on alert but God is the best protector of all,’’ he said.
CSP Makanjuola also said that it was possible that those sighted were migrants returning to their villages to begin cropping with the onset of the rains.
By Mayowa Oladeji
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
Sports
FIFA postpones World Cup qualifiers in Africa
The world football body, FIFA has postponed the 2022 World Cup qualifiers for Africa, which was scheduled to hold in...
Chelsea subdue Madrid to set up UCL final showdown with Man City
Two Premier League clubs will be meeting in the final of this season’s Champions League after Chelsea defeated Real Madrid...
Mahrez double sends Man City into first Champions League final
Algeria forward, Riyad Mahrez scored twice against Paris Saint-Germain to help Manchester City reach their first-ever Champions League final. The...
Mourinho to replace Fonseca as Roma manager from next season
Jose Mourinho has been announced as the manager of Italian Serie A side, AS Roma from the start of next...
Fans to watch Europa League final live in stadium
European football ruling body UEFA, on Monday, said the final of the Europa League in Gdnansk later this month could...
Latest Tech News
Ex-US President, Trump, launches self-hosted “Twitter”. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Donald Trump launches...
Nigerian govt signs MoU for nationwide deployment of 5G services
The Federal Government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to begin the deployment of the Fifth Generation (5G) services...
Ghana to host Jack Dorsey. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Ghana to host...
OceanHub Africa accelerator selects six ocean-minded entrepreneurs. One other thing and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. OceanHub Africa accelerator...
Nigeria’s Zhal Foods wins ₦1M in Quickteller Business contest. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s Zhal Foods...
FarmKonnect births agric extension facility, FagEx, in Ibadan
Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, on Saturday, launched a new electronic agriculture extension facility in Ibadan, the state capital....