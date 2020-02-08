Police building within Ekiti Govt Secretariat destroyed by bomb blast

A building housing the Police Explosives Ordnance Disposal (EOD) office in Ado Ekiti, Ekiti State exploded on Saturday morning.
There were no casualties but the impact caused some damages to some government offices in the vicinity of the explosion.
More to come…
