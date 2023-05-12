Metro
Police burst ‘one chance’ syndicate in Lagos after robbing a victim
Lagos State Police Command, on Thursday, said it has arrested two members of a ‘one chance’ syndicate, who specialised in robbing unsuspecting passengers with their cars.
This was disclosed by the spokesman of the command, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, on his verified Twitter handle on Thursday.
Hundeyin, who identified the suspects as Folashade Sholagbe 36, a female and Seun Oke 29, male, said that the suspects were arrested on Thursday at the Ikeja area of the state, after their victim raised an alarm.
Read also: Lagos govt slams terrorism charges on Eze Ndigbo over IPOB invitation threat
“Eagle-eyed officers of Iju Division arrested the suspects following their victim’s scream for help,” he said, adding that the suspects used to pick up unsuspecting passengers with intent to rob them of their valuables.
“The suspects specialised in picking their victims with their Corolla car at 7up by Toll gate,” Hundeyin added.
