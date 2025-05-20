Police bust kidnap syndicate operating across four states, recover arms

The Delta State Police Command has announced the arrest of several suspected kidnappers operating across a network spanning Delta, Rivers, Enugu, and Imo states, and the recovery of a cache of weapons, including an AK-47 rifle.

The command’s spokesperson, SP Bright Edafe, detailed the operation in a statement released on Tuesday in Asaba, the Delta State capital.

“On May 16, 2025, operatives of CP – Special Assignment Team successfully dismantled a notorious interstate kidnap syndicate that has been operating in Delta, Rivers, Enugu, and Imo State,” Edafe stated.

The operation began with a lead in Port Harcourt, where “operatives followed a trail to Port Harcourt, where they arrested a syndicate member named Idirisu Yakubu, a 21-year-old male suspect from Kwara State, but a resident of Elelenwo area, Port Harcourt, Rivers State,” according to Edafe.

“Upon interrogation, on May 17, he led operatives to the arrest of their gang leader and coordinator viz: Bello Amodu 40 years of Tangaza LGA, Sokoto state but a resident of Elelenwo area Port Harcourt, Rivers state who is coordinating the various syndicates within the South – South and South-East region,” Edafe revealed.

The investigation continued, leading to the arrest of another key figure. “Further investigation led to the arrest of Umar Mohammed Beto 38 years of Tsamiya village, Bagudu LGA, Kebbi State, a resident of the Oil Mill Area, Port Harcourt area of Rivers State, who is said to be the one heading Enugu axis,” Edafe said.

The arrests also resulted in the recovery of significant weaponry. “Upon further interrogation, they led operatives to a bush along Ughelli – Ozoro Road where one AK-47 Rifle loaded with 23 rounds of live ammunition and a pump action with seven rounds of live cartridges were recovered,” Edafe confirmed.

In a separate incident, Edafe reported the arrest of another kidnapping suspect and the recovery of more arms.

Edafe said operatives of the Eagle Net Surveillance Team based at Ughelli, while acting on intelligence, trailed a kidnapping/armed robbery suspect, stormed a residence located in Warri South LG, and arrested a 53-yeal-old Benjamin Benemor.”

“Upon search of his residence, the following exhibits were recovered: One English Beretta Pistol with magazine, One English double Barrel pump action gun, one English single barrel gun, one locally made single barrel gun, one locally made short double barrel gun, one battle axe, 15 live cartridges were recovered,” Edafe added.

The command also reported the arrest of two individuals during a stop-and-search operation. “Also, operatives of the Rapid Response Squad, while on stop and search along the Asaba-Benin Expressway, flagged down a Jetta vehicle with reg no: ASB18BH with two male occupants named: Blessing Ngbajime 49, and Okpako Oghenhovo 27,” Edafe stated. “Upon search of the vehicle and the occupants, one fabricated beretta pistol was recovered from Okpako Oghenhovo. Investigation is in progress, and the apprehended suspects are undergoing profiling and interrogation,” he concluded.

Edafe relayed the commendation of the Commissioner of Police, Abaniwonda Olufemi, stating, “The Commissioner of Police, Abaniwonda Olufemi, commended the courage and professionalism displayed by the operatives and reiterated the command’s unwavering commitment to securing the lives and property of residents in the state.”

