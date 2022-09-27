Police cautions hoteliers, politicians ahead of 2023 elections

The Nigeria Police Force has cautioned that hoteliers in Akwa Ibom State that offer their hotels as hideouts for criminals will be dealt with decisively in accordance with the law ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Kamaldeen Kola Okunlola, the Assistant Inspector General of Police of the Zone Six Headquarters in Calabar, gave this admonition at a familiarisation tour of Akwa Ibom State Police Command in Uyo.

The AIG explained that the warning was in line with the zero-crime policy for a safer society of the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba.

Thus, he called on hoteliers and others in the hospitality industry in the state to be mindful of whom they offer their services towards preventing crime in society, especially as 2023 election activities heighten.

He reassured that the police would protect life and property of citizens and ensure that every citizen slept without fear.

His words: “Eradication of crime is an ongoing process, there will be the safety of property and life in Nigeria. We are working towards ensuring that everywhere is calm and citizens are able to sleep with two eyes closed.”

The AIG commended the state Commissioner of Police, Olatoye Durosinmi, for reducing the crime rate to its lowest in the state, and urged him to sustain the tempo.

Similarly, he told politicians to shun the use of thugs and other forms of crime usually perpetrated during elections.

“Politicians are advised to be peaceful in carrying out their activities. Let them shun all forms of violence and thuggery.

According to him: “Let them play the game according to the rules and go about their campaign peacefully and lawfully. We will deal with politicians that want to engage in violence, crime or any form of thuggery”.

By Mohammed Taoheed

