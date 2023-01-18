Police, CBN speak on report of officers surrounding Emefiele’s Abuja home

Police officers reportedly surrounded the home of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Godwin Emefiele, located in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, on Tuesday night.

This comes as Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja, summoned Emefiele to appear before the court on Wednesday, over a $53 million judgment debt arising from the Paris Club refund.

Ripples Nigeria had reported that the judge gave the order in a suit filed by a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Mr. Joe Agi, against Linas International Limited, the Minister of Finance, and the CBN.

In the court filing by the lawyer representing the judgement creditor, J. O. Njikonye, the judge was asked to issue a warrant for Emefiele’s arrest and transportation to court.

According to a report on Wednesday (not Ripples Nigeria) about 10 police officers were allegedly spotted around Emefiele’s residence.

However, Police Public Relations Officer in Abuja, Josephine Adeh, told Ripples Nigeria that she was unaware of the presence of the officers at Emefiele’s home.

“I don’t know anything,” she said, adding that such situation between the CBN governor and the police usually stops on the desk of the Force headquarters, “call force headquarters to know if they are the ones.”

The Force Public Relations Officer, Abuja, Muyiwa Adejobi on his part told Ripples Nigeria correspondent that he wasn’t aware as well, stating that the enquiry should be sent to the FCT command which was Adeh’s desk.

Also, the CBN spokesperson, Osita Nwanisobi, echoed the same statement during a phone conversation with this publication.

The report follows claims that the Department of State Services (DSS) arrested Emefiele on Monday, however, the secret police denied storming the CBN office or detaining the financial regulator boss, who has been accused of allegedly financing terrorism and money laundering.

