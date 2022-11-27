Police clarifies alleged assasination attempt on Obi at Ibadan rally

The Oyo State police command, on Saturday debunked the news of an assassination attempt on the presidential candidate of the Labour Party and former governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, during his presidential rally in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

A video of a man with double-faced jack-knife previously identified as Lekan Salami at Adamasingba Stadium, Ibadan, had been widely circulated online.

It was reported that the suspect positioned himself in a place the former Anambra State Governor was expected to walk through to the podium.

The state police command Public Relations Officer, Adewale Osifeso, confirmed the arrest of the suspect later identified as Lateef Wasiu.

Osifeso noted that Wasiu violated the 2022 Electoral Act and other guiding regulations.

READ ALSO:Man found with dagger at Peter Obi’s campaign rally in Ibadan (VIDEO)

However, he maintained that there was no assassination attempt on the life of Mr Obi and urged Nigerians against fake news.

He said: “The event was characterized with effective deployment of operational, tactical and intelligence assets which was monitored under the highest levels of professionalism.

“Assertively, the Command wishes to re-iterate again that there was no assassination attempt on the life of Mr. Peter Obi, the Presidential Aspirant of the Labour Party contrary to widespread, unfounded speculations.

“The command would deal decisively with defaulters through appropriate sanctions in strict accordance with the laws of the land.

“The suspect has been charged to court and further updates would be provided accordingly, please”, he stated.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now