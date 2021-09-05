Police combs forest for Sowore brother’s suspected killers in Edo

Police operatives in Edo State have started combing forest to arrest the suspected killers of Olajide Sowore, the younger brother of Sahara Reporters’ publisher, Omoyele Sowore.

The spokesman of the state police command, Kontongs Bello, stated this in a chat with journalists in Benin on Sunday.

Suspected kidnappers shot dead Sowore, an undergraduate student of Pharmacy at the Igbinedion University, Okada, along the Benin-Lagos highway on Saturday.

Bello said: “It has become very necessary for the police to inform the general public that the police are on top of the situation since the incident happened at 6:45 a.m. yesterday (Saturday).

READ ALSO: Sowore brother’s killers will not escape justice –Obaseki

“Bush combing started yesterday and the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Philip Ogbadu, has directed that all the tactical teams and the Divisional Police in Okada join hands in combing the forest.

“The local vigilantes in Okada, the police team from the state headquarters and the divisional police in the area are all together combing the bush to arrest the perpetrators and also rescue five others who are still with the kidnappers.

The spokesman said Sowore was not one of the occupants of a commercial bus, belonging to a private company that developed a fault at about 2:00 a.m. and became the target for the kidnappers.

He added: “Sowore, who was coming from Okada and was going towards Benin, was just a victim whom they tried to stop. He refused and they shot at his car.

“The Commissioner of Police is doing everything possible to ensure that these people are arrested and those kidnapped are rescued.”

Join the conversation

Opinions