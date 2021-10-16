News
Police commends APC, PDP for peaceful congresses in Lagos
The Lagos Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, on Saturday, commended the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for their peaceful congresses in the state.
The APC and PDP held their congresses to elect new executive committees in Lagos on Saturday.
Odumosu commended the two parties during the PDP state congress held at the Tafawa Balewa Square in Lagos Island.
He said: “I want to thank the leadership of the two political parties because there was an impression that there will be fracas with the two parties holding their congresses at the same time.
“The two parties are holding their congresses two minutes trek away from each other but I commend the leaders for bringing their supporters to decorum.”
On the #ENDSARS anniversary protest, the police commissioner said the protesters have the right to protest and be protected by the police.
He added: “If you want to protest, it is your right under the law but you don’t have to block the road because in the process of obstructing the road, you are no longer protesting for a better life for people.
“However, what happens to pregnant women on emergencies, cases of collapsed buildings, or fire incidents when the roads are blocked?
“Don’t forget that this is Lagos. It is the economic nerve centre of the country and it is equally a working day and you can imagine those lives that earn their living on a daily basis.
“There are people that cannot feed their families when protesters block the road indefinitely.”
