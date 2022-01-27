Police Commission workers protest, commence strike over alleged hijack of recruitment

Workers at the headquarters of the Police Service Commission (PSC) have protested an alleged hijack of the ongoing recruitment of 10,000 constables by the commission.

The workers who shut down the commission’s headquarters have declared a three-day warning strike which takes effect today.

They alleged that the recruitment exercise had been cornered by the Nigeria Police Force, allegedly aided by the chairman of the commission, Musiliu Smith.

The Permanent Secretary, William Alo, and directors of the PSC were reportedly forced out of their offices by the angry workers.

