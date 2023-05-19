News
Police concludes investigation on alleged homicide case against Reps Majority leader, Doguwa
The police team investigating the case of alleged culpable homicide against the Majority Leader of the House of Representatives, Alhassan Ado Doguwa, has submitted its report to the Kano State government.
Police had in February arrested the lawmaker over the death of three persons during an attack on the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) campaign office in Kano State.
The force alleged that Doguwa led a group of hoodlums to set fire to the NNPP building a few hours after the February 25 presidential election in the state.
Three persons sleeping in one of the vehicles parked in the building died in the incident.
Doguwa was later arraigned alongside others for alleged criminal conspiracy and culpable homicide.
READ ALSO: Court to decide Doguwa’s fate in ‘culpable homicide’ case on May 23
The Kano State Ministry of Justice last month sent the case file back to the police for further investigation.
The state’s Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Musa Abdullahi Lawan, told journalists on Friday that the police had submitted the case file to the ministry for perusal and possible next line of action.
He said: “The Inspector-General of Police team investigating the case of alleged culpable homicide against the Majority Leader of the House of Representatives, Alhassan Ado Doguwa, has presented to the ministry for scrutiny.
“ I will like to assure the general public that within a very short possible time, we are going to study the case diary with a view to giving our legal advice on it.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
A tale of Kwara public school where pupils learn under the tree without chalkboards
“You cannot make people learn. You can only provide the right conditions for learning to happen.” – Vince Gowmon But...
SPECIAL REPORT: Indiscriminate waste dumps, open defecation pose threat of epidemic in Kwara as govt slow to act
Forty three-year-old Bilikis Abdulrahman covered her pineapple fruit she is selling inside a white bucket container. This, she does to...
SPECIAL REPORT: Women displaced by conflict in North-Central Nigeria become farm helps to survive
Displaced women finding refuge in Abagena camp for Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp in Makurdi, Benue State have resorted to...
FEATURE: Kwara residents cry out for help as rainstorm devastates their homes
Phillip Moffitt, an American author, said: “the house is a home when it shelters the body and comforts the soul”,...
SPECIAL REPORT: Small businesses suffer, as govts fail to end sit-at-home in Nigeria’s South-East
It is a Thursday afternoon in December 2022 and the sun is scorching inside the popular Ogbete Market in Enugu...