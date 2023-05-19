Police concludes investigation on alleged homicide case against Reps Majority leader, Doguwa

The police team investigating the case of alleged culpable homicide against the Majority Leader of the House of Representatives, Alhassan Ado Doguwa, has submitted its report to the Kano State government.

Police had in February arrested the lawmaker over the death of three persons during an attack on the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) campaign office in Kano State.

The force alleged that Doguwa led a group of hoodlums to set fire to the NNPP building a few hours after the February 25 presidential election in the state.

Three persons sleeping in one of the vehicles parked in the building died in the incident.

Doguwa was later arraigned alongside others for alleged criminal conspiracy and culpable homicide.

READ ALSO: Court to decide Doguwa’s fate in ‘culpable homicide’ case on May 23

The Kano State Ministry of Justice last month sent the case file back to the police for further investigation.

The state’s Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Musa Abdullahi Lawan, told journalists on Friday that the police had submitted the case file to the ministry for perusal and possible next line of action.

He said: “The Inspector-General of Police team investigating the case of alleged culpable homicide against the Majority Leader of the House of Representatives, Alhassan Ado Doguwa, has presented to the ministry for scrutiny.

“ I will like to assure the general public that within a very short possible time, we are going to study the case diary with a view to giving our legal advice on it.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now