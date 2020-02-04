Police confirm 26 persons killed, 190 houses destroyed in Plateau attacks

The Plateau State Police Command said on Tuesday that at least 26 people were killed and 190 houses razed in recent attacks in some communities in Bokkos and Mangu local government areas of the state.

11 people have also been arrested in connection to the attacks.

The command spokesman, Ubah Ogaba, disclosed this in a statement in Jos, the state capital.

According to the statement, 14 persons were killed in Kwatas, four in Sabon Barki, two in Marish, two in Changet and four in Marish Mangu LGA, bringing the total number of people killed to 26.

“Arising from the crisis, a total of 190 houses were burnt including 123 owned by natives and 67 houses owned by Fulanis.

“So far, 11 persons have been arrested including Ardos and community leaders. They have been moved to the force headquarters in Abuja for further investigation.

“While the police are soliciting for useful information from members of the public in respect of this unfortunate incident, the public is encouraged to remain alert and report any suspicious movement to security agencies,” the spokesman added.

