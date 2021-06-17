Sports
Police confirm abduction of Rivers United coach, Eguma
The Enugu State Police command has confirmed that the coach of Rivers United, Stanley Eguma was abducted by unknown men on Tuesday.
The coach was said to have been traveling along the Enugu-Port Harcourt expressway at about 4p.m when he was picked up by unknown men.
In a statement issued by the State’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Daniel Ndukwe, the police expressed their sadness over the incident and have ordered for the immediate rescue of the coach.
The police have also urged members of the public with useful information that would assist the command in its ongoing investigation, not to hold back.
Read Also: Rivers United coach Eguma suspended for late arrival to match venue
“The order is sequel to a complaint made to the Anti-Kidnapping Unit of the command, the same date as the incident at about 5:05 p.m, by two other persons traveling with the victim.
“His co-travelers alleged that the unidentified gunmen, operating in a white-colored Hilux van, trailed and forced the black-colored Hilux van conveying them from Gombe to Port-Harcourt, to stop.
“They further alleged that the assailants pushed the two of them out and made away with the vehicle, abducting the victim in the process,’’ according to the statement.
“Informants can call the command’s hotlines: 08032003702, 08075390883, 08086671202 or 08098880172 or by sending an email to: [email protected]
“The command is assuring the confidentiality of the informants’ identities,’’ the statement added.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....