Police confirm abduction of Rivers United coach, Eguma

The Enugu State Police command has confirmed that the coach of Rivers United, Stanley Eguma was abducted by unknown men on Tuesday.

The coach was said to have been traveling along the Enugu-Port Harcourt expressway at about 4p.m when he was picked up by unknown men.

In a statement issued by the State’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Daniel Ndukwe, the police expressed their sadness over the incident and have ordered for the immediate rescue of the coach.

The police have also urged members of the public with useful information that would assist the command in its ongoing investigation, not to hold back.

“The order is sequel to a complaint made to the Anti-Kidnapping Unit of the command, the same date as the incident at about 5:05 p.m, by two other persons traveling with the victim.

“His co-travelers alleged that the unidentified gunmen, operating in a white-colored Hilux van, trailed and forced the black-colored Hilux van conveying them from Gombe to Port-Harcourt, to stop.

“They further alleged that the assailants pushed the two of them out and made away with the vehicle, abducting the victim in the process,’’ according to the statement.

“Informants can call the command’s hotlines: 08032003702, 08075390883, 08086671202 or 08098880172 or by sending an email to: [email protected]

“The command is assuring the confidentiality of the informants’ identities,’’ the statement added.

