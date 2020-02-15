Police confirm arrest of one suspected mastermind of Katsina attacks

The Katsina State Police Command on Saturday evening confirmed the arrest of a middle-aged man in connection with the Friday bandits’ attacks on two Katsina villages where 30 people were killed.

The hoodlums also burnt several houses and animals during the attacks on Tsauwa and Dankar villages in Batsari local government area of the state.

The command spokesman, Gambo Isah, who confirmed the suspect’s arrest, said nine motorcycles suspected to belong to the bandits were recovered by the army.

He said: “Yes, we arrested a middle-aged man this (Saturday) morning. The man came to Katsina with stolen items from the areas where the bandits operated on Friday looking for buyers for the items. He was subsequently arrested and he is currently being interrogated.

“Also, we have recovered nine motorcycles strongly suspected to belong to the bandits. The motorcycles were recovered through the army and we are still investigating. I cannot tell you more than that.’’

