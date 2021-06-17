Metro
Police confirm attack on Imo lawmaker’s home, guard beheaded
The Imo State Police Command has confirmed the attack on the country home of a lawmaker representing Orsu constituency in the Imo House of Assembly, Ekene Nnodimele.
The Commissioner of Police in the State, Abutu Yaro, confirmed the incident to newsmen in Owerri on Wednesday.
According to him, the attack which took place at about 1.00 am on Wednesday also had a security guard on duty in the compound beheaded.
He said an investigation was ongoing to unravel the perpetrators and the reason for the attack and bring them to book.
“We can confirm that there was an attack on the country home of Nnodimele, resulting in the death of a security guard on duty who appeared to have been beheaded.
“Also, the country home of the immediate past Attorney General of the state, Cyprian Akaolisa, was also attacked and investigation is also ongoing,” Yaro said.
Also, speaking to newsmen in his hometown, Obibi, Awo Idemili community, Orsu Local Government Area of the state, Nnodimele confirmed the death of his security guard.
Nnodimele said the guard, who is a staff of a private security firm met his death when he tried to resist the armed hoodlums.
READ ALSO: Police confirm abduction of Rivers United coach, Eguma
He expressed shock over the incident, saying his constituents were neither violent nor rancorous.
However, he called on security operatives to beef up the security of lives and property in the LGA and unravel circumstances surrounding the attack.
“It was very shocking news to me because my aged parents were there. It is not in our culture to take or end life arbitrarily so I believe it is the handiwork of foreign mercenaries and I leave everything to Almighty God.
“My security man was not just killed but was beheaded. I call on security operatives to strengthen security in Orsu LGA and ensure that lives and property are protected,” he said.
Furthermore, he pledged continued support for the state government while urging his constituents to remain law-abiding and cooperate with law enforcement agencies to return peace to the area.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....