Police confirm Baba Ijesha will remain in custody pending legal advice | Ripples Nigeria

Entertainment
Police confirm Baba Ijesha will remain in custody pending legal advice
The Lagos State Police Command says comic Nollywood actor, Olanrewaju Omiyinka, popularly known as Baba Ijesha, will remain in custody pending legal advice.
Specifically, the state’s Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, made this known while parading suspects at the command’s headquarters on Thursday.
According to him, Baba Ijesha would remain in custody pending the legal advice from the Ministry of Justice, as all the parties involved, including the victim and the accused, were questioned at the police command on Wednesday.
His words: “You don’t do trial on pages of the newspaper. There are two cases involved in the Baba Ijebu case: he was alleged seven years ago to have defiled a girl and the girl is now 14 years. At that time, no complaint was made, but last week, a video went viral where he was arrested for sexual assault.
Read also: Baba Ijesha seen confessing to molestation of 14-year-old girl (VIDEO)
“When a man touches a woman where he is not supposed to, without authority and consent, that is what is called sexual assault. That is exactly what is there. He admitted that he assaulted.
“The case of defilement added to it is still under thorough investigation. Sexual assault is a bailable offence, it is not like rape. For three hours yesterday (Wednesday), they were all with me, I interviewed all of them, one after the other, including the girl that was allegedly assaulted, the mother of the girl, and Baba Ijesha.
“We have compiled the case and sent it to the DPP, Office of the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Lagos State, for legal advice. Based on legal advice, action would be taken, but for now, Baba Ijesha is still in our custody.”
