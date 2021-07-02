Police confirm cop’s death in Ekiti bank robbery

The Ekiti State Police Command has confirmed the attack on a bank in Otun Ekiti, headquarters of the Moba Council area of Ekiti State, on Thursday, by armed robbers, leading to the death of a policeman.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Sunday Abutu, disclosed the development, saying the robbers attacked the bank with dynamite, but did not gain entry.

According to Abutu, the men of the command and military attached to the area engaged the robbers in a gun duel.

He said, “There was a bank robbery incident on Thursday in Otun Ekiti at about 5:00 pm and in the process of a shootout between our men and armed robbers, we, unfortunately, lost one of our men.

“The Commissioner of Police, Mr. Tunde Mobayo, has ordered an investigation into the incident in ensuring the armed robbers are arrested and brought to book”.

However, the police urged members of the public to go about their normal businesses, and assured them of police readiness to protect their lives and property at all times.

Meanwhile, sources said the robbers, who attacked the bank at about 5pm, shot sporadically into the air to scare people in the area.

A source said, “As they (robbers) shot into the air, the robbers blew the door of the bank with dynamite to access the financial facility.

“Bank staff and customers who were around for one thing or the other scampered to safety. There was confusion everywhere. It was in the process that a policeman was shot dead by the robbers.”

