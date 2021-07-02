Metro
Police confirm cop’s death in Ekiti bank robbery
The Ekiti State Police Command has confirmed the attack on a bank in Otun Ekiti, headquarters of the Moba Council area of Ekiti State, on Thursday, by armed robbers, leading to the death of a policeman.
The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Sunday Abutu, disclosed the development, saying the robbers attacked the bank with dynamite, but did not gain entry.
According to Abutu, the men of the command and military attached to the area engaged the robbers in a gun duel.
He said, “There was a bank robbery incident on Thursday in Otun Ekiti at about 5:00 pm and in the process of a shootout between our men and armed robbers, we, unfortunately, lost one of our men.
“The Commissioner of Police, Mr. Tunde Mobayo, has ordered an investigation into the incident in ensuring the armed robbers are arrested and brought to book”.
Read also: Ekiti court sentences 24-yr-old to death for stealing phones
However, the police urged members of the public to go about their normal businesses, and assured them of police readiness to protect their lives and property at all times.
Meanwhile, sources said the robbers, who attacked the bank at about 5pm, shot sporadically into the air to scare people in the area.
A source said, “As they (robbers) shot into the air, the robbers blew the door of the bank with dynamite to access the financial facility.
“Bank staff and customers who were around for one thing or the other scampered to safety. There was confusion everywhere. It was in the process that a policeman was shot dead by the robbers.”
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....