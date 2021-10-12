Police confirm gunmen attack on Enugu divisional headquarters, female officer missing

The Enugu State Police Command has confirmed an attack on its divisional headquarters in the state by unidentified gunmen.

The incident was disclosed in a statement on Monday by the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Daniel Ndukwe.

According to him, the whereabouts of a policewoman, attached to the facility is unknown following the attack which occurred on Saturday evening.

The affected facility is the Umulokpa Police Divisional Headquarters located in the Uzo-Uwani Local Government Area of the state.

Ndukwe explained that the assailants, in their numbers, attacked and vandalised vehicles and other items at the police facility.

The spokesman of the command said the Commissioner of Police in the state, Abubakar Lawal, has visited the scene of the incident with a team of senior police officers and commanders of the command’s tactical and operational units.

Ndukwe said the Commissioner has also ordered the State Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and tactical teams of the command to intensify ongoing efforts to locate the missing policewoman and apprehend the assailants.

Also, he said the Commissioner urged the residents of the state to assist the police with credible information that will lead to the location of the missing security official, and arrest of the hoodlums.

Meanwhile, he confirmed the killing of a young man identified as Stephen Ajah by yet-to-be-identified armed men.

Although he did not state when the killing occurred, the command’s spokesman explained that the incident took place along the Ozalla-Agbani Road in Nkanu West LGA.

He said the victim was rushed to the hospital by police personnel who arrived at the scene where he was confirmed dead.

The remains of Ajah, according to Ndukwe, have been deposited at the mortuary while the police have begun an investigation to arrest the gunmen.

