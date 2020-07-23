Police confirm kidnap of four Chinese nationals, killing of Sergeant in Cross River

The Cross River State Police Command on Wednesday confirmed that one of its men, a Sergeant was killed in a kidnap operation during which four Chinese nationals working in the state were kidnapped.

The State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Ms. Irene Ugbo, who confirmed the development, said the incident happened in Oban in Akamkpa Local Government Area.

The name of the policeman that was killed was given as Sergeant Ifere Sampson and the kidnapped Chinese as Kan Jinxi, Hujin chang, Jiang Jijun and Cheng Qing.

According to reports, the incident happened on Tuesday evening at about 7.00 pm when some gunmen stormed the premises of Danatrite Construction located in Oban.

The abductors were said to have stormed the premises of the company in about three flashy cars and shot the policeman who was guiding the premises of the company before the Chinese workers were abducted and carried away.

The police spokesperson, Ugbo, however assured that officers and men of the anti-kidnapping and cultism squad of the command and the mobile policemen have been drafted to Oban on search and rescue mission.

