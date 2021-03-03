Police confirm killing of Sen. Suswam’s elder brother | Ripples Nigeria

The Police Command in Benue has confirmed the killing of Dr Terkula Suswam, an elder brother of the immediate past governor of Benue, Sen. Gabriel Suswam.

The deceased who was a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was shot alongside his aide, in Anyiin, Gaambetiev, Logo local Government area in Benue state on Tuesday evening.

A statement signed by the state command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DCP Catherine Anene, on Wednesday in Makurdi confirmed the incident.

”At about 1930hrs information was received that while Dr Terkura Suswam and his aide, Mr Solomon, sat opposite his house at Elohim Plaza, Anyiin,to supervise repairs at the said plaza, yet-to-be identified gunmen, who drove in a Toyota Camry vehicle, attacked and shot him and his aide.

Read also: Ex-gov Suswam’s brother reportedly killed by unknown gunmen

”A team of police officers on patrol in the area rushed to the scene and conveyed the victims to NKST Anyiin Hospital where they were eventually confirmed dead.

“Their corpses have been deposited at the hospital for autopsy.

“While commiserating with family members and friends of the deceased, the Commissioner of Police has ordered a discreet investigation to ensure that the perpetrators of this gruesome murder are apprehended and justice is served.

“Anyiin town has been cordoned off by additional police teams deployed to assist the Division to nip this crime in the bud, ” the statement said.

Join the conversation

Opinions