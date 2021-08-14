Police confirm rescue of abducted APC Chairman in Niger

The Niger State Police Command, on Saturday, confirmed the rescue of the abducted APC Zone C Chairman in the state, Aminu Bobi, from the hands of his abductors.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Wasiu Abiodun disclosed this in a statement issued in Minna on Saturday.

According to Abiodun, the chairman was rescued at about 3:30 pm on Friday, around Igwama forest, Bobi district of the Mariga Local Government Area of the state.

The PRO said, “The victim was rescued from the forest, debriefed and taken to the General Hospital, Kontagora, for medical attention, while efforts to track down the culprits are being intensified.

“It is also noteworthy to state that on Aug. 7 about 14:30 hours (2:30 pm.), suspected armed men had attacked the victim and his driver, one Nasiru Bobi, on their way to their farm on Ukuru road in Bobi district area of Mariga LGA.

“The driver was shot on the leg and abandoned by the assailants, while the chairman was abducted.”

READ ALSO: Imo police confirm attack on formation, two officers, three suspected ESN members dead

Also, Abiodun said the command had mobilised a joint task force comprising the police, army and vigilante team to the area for manhunt of the gunmen.

He noted that the driver was later rescued and taken to the general hospital in Kontagora, where he received medical treatment.

He solicited information from the residents of the area to ensure that the students of Mallam Salihu Tanko Islamiyya Tagina are also rescued unhurt.

Join the conversation

Opinions