Police confirms 20 dead, 14 trapped in Niger collapsed mine
Police in Niger on Wednesday confirmed 20 people died at the collapsed mine in Shiroro local government area of the state.
The state’s Commissioner of Police, Shawulu Danmamman, stated this when he visited the mine site on Wednesday.
He was accompanied on the trip by the state Commissioner for Homeland Security, Bello Muhammad, and his Solid Minerals counterpart, Garba Auna.
Danmamman said 14 more people are still trapped in the rubble.
The mining site located in Galkogo village of Shiroro LGA Monday collapsed on Monday with six persons injured and more than 30 others trapped in the rubble.
The mining site was operated by African Minerals and Logistics Limited.
The CP said that operators of the collapsed site operated without regard to safety measures and the welfare of the labourers.
