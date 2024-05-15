Police confirms 6 dead in Kano mosque attack

The Kano State police command on Wednesday confirmed six persons dead in a mosque fire attack at Gadan village in Gezawa Local Government Area of the state.

The state’s Commissioner of Police, Mr. Usaini Gumel, told journalists that six out of the 24 victims of the fire attack died on Wednesday night.

Police operatives had earlier arrested a 38-year-old man, Shafi’u Abubakar, in connection with the incident.

Gumel said the incident occurred during dawn prayers at a mosque in Gadan village.

According to him, the victims comprised women and children.

The CP revealed that 18 others are currently receiving treatment at the Murtala Mohammed Specialists Hospital, Kano.

He said the suspect allegedly used petrol to ignite the fire which set the worshipers ablaze.

