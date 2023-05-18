Police confirms 9 dead in US staff attack

The Anambra State Police Command on Thursday confirmed that nine persons died in the ambush attack on the United States embassy staff in the state.

Gunmen had on May 16 opened fire on the vehicles conveying the US Consulate staff in the Ogbaru local government area of the state.

The command spokesman, Tochukwu Ikenga, who confirmed this in a statement in Awka, listed the victims as Jefferson Obayuwane (DSS), Sunday Prince Ubong, Ekene Nweke, Hassan Etila, Avwuvie Kaye, Monday, Bukar . A. Kabuiki (Police), Emmanuel Lukpata (Police), Friday Morgan (Police), and Adamu Andrew (Police).

Ikegna said: “The information about the incident was received by Anambra State Police Command through an official of the US consulate.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the officials of the US Consulate were on a mission to assess the impact of erosion in Ogbaru Local Government Area before they were attacked along he Atani/Osamela road in Ogbaru LGA by suspected members of the Eastern Security Network (ESN)/Indigenous people of Biafra (IPOB).

“However, upon arrival at the scene of the incident, the joint security team sighted and engaged the assailants in a shootout but they escaped through a nearby forest.

“The police operatives continued their search with the troops of the Nigerian Army and the Nigerian Navy and raided a camp in Ugwuaneocha community of Ogbaru LGA, suspected to be the hideout of the assailants, but discovered that it had been deserted.

“However, two persons of interest have been arrested and they are currently assisting the police in the investigation.”

