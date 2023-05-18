News
Police confirms 9 dead in US staff attack
The Anambra State Police Command on Thursday confirmed that nine persons died in the ambush attack on the United States embassy staff in the state.
Gunmen had on May 16 opened fire on the vehicles conveying the US Consulate staff in the Ogbaru local government area of the state.
The command spokesman, Tochukwu Ikenga, who confirmed this in a statement in Awka, listed the victims as Jefferson Obayuwane (DSS), Sunday Prince Ubong, Ekene Nweke, Hassan Etila, Avwuvie Kaye, Monday, Bukar . A. Kabuiki (Police), Emmanuel Lukpata (Police), Friday Morgan (Police), and Adamu Andrew (Police).
Ikegna said: “The information about the incident was received by Anambra State Police Command through an official of the US consulate.
READ ALSO: Soludo condemns killing of US embassy staff, vows to fish out culprits
“Preliminary investigation revealed that the officials of the US Consulate were on a mission to assess the impact of erosion in Ogbaru Local Government Area before they were attacked along he Atani/Osamela road in Ogbaru LGA by suspected members of the Eastern Security Network (ESN)/Indigenous people of Biafra (IPOB).
“However, upon arrival at the scene of the incident, the joint security team sighted and engaged the assailants in a shootout but they escaped through a nearby forest.
“The police operatives continued their search with the troops of the Nigerian Army and the Nigerian Navy and raided a camp in Ugwuaneocha community of Ogbaru LGA, suspected to be the hideout of the assailants, but discovered that it had been deserted.
“However, two persons of interest have been arrested and they are currently assisting the police in the investigation.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
A tale of Kwara public school where pupils learn under the tree without chalkboards
“You cannot make people learn. You can only provide the right conditions for learning to happen.” – Vince Gowmon But...
SPECIAL REPORT: Indiscriminate waste dumps, open defecation pose threat of epidemic in Kwara as govt slow to act
Forty three-year-old Bilikis Abdulrahman covered her pineapple fruit she is selling inside a white bucket container. This, she does to...
SPECIAL REPORT: Women displaced by conflict in North-Central Nigeria become farm helps to survive
Displaced women finding refuge in Abagena camp for Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp in Makurdi, Benue State have resorted to...
FEATURE: Kwara residents cry out for help as rainstorm devastates their homes
Phillip Moffitt, an American author, said: “the house is a home when it shelters the body and comforts the soul”,...
SPECIAL REPORT: Small businesses suffer, as govts fail to end sit-at-home in Nigeria’s South-East
It is a Thursday afternoon in December 2022 and the sun is scorching inside the popular Ogbete Market in Enugu...