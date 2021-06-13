Police confirms abduction of 12 people in Kaduna | Ripples Nigeria

Just two days after suspected bandits kidnapped students and staff of Bamalli Polytechnic, Zaria, Kaduna State, gunmen on Sunday attacked Kofar Gayan and Kofar Kona areas of Zaria and abducted 12 people.

The spokesman of the state police command, Mohammed Jalige, confirmed the attack to journalists in Kaduna.

Jalige, however, said some of the victims were rescued.

An eyewitness told journalists that eight people were kidnapped from a single house while others were picked separately.

An official of Kaduna State Vigilance Service (KadVS) said the incident occurred between 12:01 a.m. and 1:00 a.m. on Sunday.

The official, who did not give the exact number of people abducted by the hoodlums, said the incident occurred around Government Girls Secondary School in Kofar Gayan.

