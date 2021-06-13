Police confirms abduction of 12 people in Kaduna | Ripples Nigeria

Metro
Police confirms abduction of 12 people in Kaduna
Just two days after suspected bandits kidnapped students and staff of Bamalli Polytechnic, Zaria, Kaduna State, gunmen on Sunday attacked Kofar Gayan and Kofar Kona areas of Zaria and abducted 12 people.
The spokesman of the state police command, Mohammed Jalige, confirmed the attack to journalists in Kaduna.
Jalige, however, said some of the victims were rescued.
An eyewitness told journalists that eight people were kidnapped from a single house while others were picked separately.
READ ALSO: Police rescues five abducted victims in Kaduna
An official of Kaduna State Vigilance Service (KadVS) said the incident occurred between 12:01 a.m. and 1:00 a.m. on Sunday.
The official, who did not give the exact number of people abducted by the hoodlums, said the incident occurred around Government Girls Secondary School in Kofar Gayan.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....