News
Police confirms abduction of ex-NPA official in Kano
The Kano State Police Command on Thursday confirmed the abduction of a former General Manager of Nigerian Port Authority (NPA), Bashir Abdullahi, in the state.
Unknown gunmen had on Wednesday abducted the victim at his farm in Barasa forest, Sumaila local government area of the state.
The Command’s spokesman, Haruna Abdullahi, confirmed the development in a statement on Thursday.
READ ALSO: Police sergeant arrested for supplying arms to criminals in Anambra
He said: “On the 03/11/2021 at about 1630 hours, a report was received that one Bashir Abdullahi, 65-year-old, of Sitti Village, Sumaila Local Government Area, Kano State was kidnapped by unknown persons at his farm, located at Barasa forest, Gomo Village, Sumaila LGA Kano State, a border town with Bauchi State.
“On receipt of the report, the Commissioner of Police, Kano State Command, Sama’ila Shu’aibu Dikko, raised and instructed teams of Operation Puff Adder to rescue the victim and arrest the culprits.”
