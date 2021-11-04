Police confirms abduction of ex-NPA official in Kano

The Kano State Police Command on Thursday confirmed the abduction of a former General Manager of Nigerian Port Authority (NPA), Bashir Abdullahi, in the state.

Unknown gunmen had on Wednesday abducted the victim at his farm in Barasa forest, Sumaila local government area of the state.

The Command’s spokesman, Haruna Abdullahi, confirmed the development in a statement on Thursday.

READ ALSO: Police sergeant arrested for supplying arms to criminals in Anambra

He said: “On the 03/11/2021 at about 1630 hours, a report was received that one Bashir Abdullahi, 65-year-old, of Sitti Village, Sumaila Local Government Area, Kano State was kidnapped by unknown persons at his farm, located at Barasa forest, Gomo Village, Sumaila LGA Kano State, a border town with Bauchi State.

“On receipt of the report, the Commissioner of Police, Kano State Command, Sama’ila Shu’aibu Dikko, raised and instructed teams of Operation Puff Adder to rescue the victim and arrest the culprits.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now