Metro
Police confirms abduction of LG boss in Plateau
Plateau State Police Command has confirmed the abduction of Henry Gotip, Chairman of Kanke Local Government Council of th state, in the early hours of Wednesday.
It was learnt that Gotip was kidnapped at his residence at Kwang in Jos North Local Government Area of the state.
Gotip is also the state’s Secretary of Association of Local Governments of Nigeria.
Read also:Police arrests ‘doctor’ who allegedly murdered taxi driver in Edo
According to the Command’s spokesman, Alfred Alabo, the Command had immediately dispatched a tactical team to ensure the arrest of perpetrators and safe return of the victim.
He said, “The Police Commissioner is on top of the situation as he has sent a team of police officers to the area who are working in collaboration with the vigilante to rescue the Council Chairman.”
More to follow…
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly
In the build-up to the 27th Conference of Party (COP 27), Nigeria recently launched its energy transition plan (ETP) as one of...
INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria
With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...
INVESTIGATION: Untold story of Ondo oil producing communities battling poor health system
Access to quality healthcare is one of the nightmares of communities in Ilaje local government area of Ondo State. Despite...
FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment
TIJANI ABDULKABEER, a journalist from the University of Ibadan, during a recent trip to Sango Otta, Ogun State took a look...
INVESTIGATION: How online fraudsters siphon victims’ funds through ‘SportyBet’ platform
As Nigeria transits into a cashless society, the evolution also creates opportunities for internet scammers to take advantage of unsuspecting...