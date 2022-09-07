Police confirms abduction of LG boss in Plateau

Plateau State Police Command has confirmed the abduction of Henry Gotip, Chairman of Kanke Local Government Council of th state, in the early hours of Wednesday.

It was learnt that Gotip was kidnapped at his residence at Kwang in Jos North Local Government Area of the state.

Gotip is also the state’s Secretary of Association of Local Governments of Nigeria.

Read also:Police arrests ‘doctor’ who allegedly murdered taxi driver in Edo

According to the Command’s spokesman, Alfred Alabo, the Command had immediately dispatched a tactical team to ensure the arrest of perpetrators and safe return of the victim.

He said, “The Police Commissioner is on top of the situation as he has sent a team of police officers to the area who are working in collaboration with the vigilante to rescue the Council Chairman.”

More to follow…

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now