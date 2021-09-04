News
Police confirms another victim’s death in Bauchi attack
Bauchi State Police Command has confirmed the death of another victim of Saturday’s attack at Birshin Fulani, a suburb of Bauchi metropolis.
The development brought to two the number of people killed by gunmen in the early morning attack on the community.
The command’s spokesman, Ahmed Wakili, confirmed this to Ripples Nigeria in Bauchi.
He said: “I want to confirm to you that one Adamu Umar, 56, who was shot by unknown gunmen earlier this morning and rushed to the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital (ATBUTH), Bauchi, has died.
READ ALSO:Gunmen attack police base in Bauchi, kill inspector, man
“He was rushed to the hospital by our patrol team following a distress call by residents of the area. He was admitted after suffering gunshots in the buttocks but was later confirmed dead.”
The spokesman also confirmed that the gunmen abducted another person as they escaped through Bayara along Dass road.
He, however, assured the people of the state that police operatives are on the trail of the criminals.
By Yemi Kanji
