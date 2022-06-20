Metro
Police confirms arrest, arraignment of Nollywood actor, Armstrong, for alleged rape
Police operatives in Akwa Ibom have arrested a Nollywood actor, Moses Armstrong, for alleged rape in the state.
The spokesman for the state police command, Odiko Macdon, confirmed the development in a statement on Monday in Uyo, said the actor had been arraigned in court by the state’s Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP).
He said the command had been inundated with reports about Armstrong who was arrested on June 9.
Until his arrest, the actor was a Special Assistant to the Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel.
He had since been suspended by the Actors Guild of Nigeria over the allegation.
READ ALSO: Actor Moses Armstrong arrested for allegedly molesting 16-yr-old girl
Macdon said: “The popular Nollywood actor and singer, Moses Armstrong, has been arrested by men of the Police Command for allegedly defiling a 16-year old girl in the state
“We arrested the suspect based on an initial complaint of rape. We have done our preliminary findings and the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) has taken over the case.
“The suspect is no longer with the command but taken to court on June 20 by the DPP and remanded accordingly.”
