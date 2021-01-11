Police confirms arrest of corps member who hacked friend to death in Akwa Ibom

The Akwa Ibom State police command on Monday confirmed the arrest of a member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Odume Paschaline, who allegedly hacked her male friend to death in the state.

RipplesNigeria had reported how Paschaline, a graduate of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, was beaten and stripped naked by a mob before she was taken away by the police on Sunday.

The command’s spokesman, Odiko Macedon, who confirmed the development to journalists in Uyo, said the corps member was arrested because she “killed one Akwaowo.”

He said: “We got a distress call, we responded to that distress call at 219 Abak Road, Uyo. When we got there they were on the verge of lynching her (the corps member), so we had to rescue her. Preliminary investigation revealed that she and the guy went out to the guy’s house. She said the guy brought out a machete and said he wanted to kill her. She said she acted in self-defence, picked up the machete, and used it on him.

“The CP (commissioner of police) has ordered a very ‘discreet’ investigation. As I speak, we have her in custody and as soon as we are done with our investigation, that matter will be charged to court.”

The NYSC coordinator in the state, Julius Amusan, confirmed that Paschaline is a corps member serving in the state.

He described the incident as “very sad and unfortunate.”

