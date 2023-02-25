Police confirms arrests of troublemakers in Lagos

Police operatives in Lagos have arrested several people over violence recorded across the state during Saturday’s presidential and National Assembly elections.

The state’s Commissioner of Police, Idowu Owohunwa, disclosed this to journalists at a briefing on the conduct of the elections in the state.

Several cases of violence had been reported in Elegushi, Ikate area of Lekki, Mafoluku, and other parts of the state where thugs disrupted the elections.

However, the CP admitted that the elections were generally peaceful in the state.

Owohunwa said: “I can confirm that several arrests have been made but at this moment it is still an ongoing process. So, I cannot conclusively say this is the number of polling units violence was recorded, but at the end of the day we will do a post-election evaluation and come up with specifics.

“It was an admixture of very peaceful conduct in most parts, but we also recorded isolated instances of thuggery. As I said earlier, we anticipated them and we have multiple teams to respond in the fastest manner.

“We were able to stabilize the situation and rescue the INEC officials.”

