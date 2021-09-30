News
Police confirms attack on Anambra divisional headquarters
The Anambra State Police Command has confirmed the attack on its Ajali divisional headquarters in Orumba North Local Government Area of the state by heavily armed men.
Unknown gunmen had on Thursday afternoon attacked the Ajali police station and killed several police operatives.
They also set the facility on fire.
Footage of the attack that surfaced on social media showed the building on fire with people suspected to be detainees trapped inside.
The attack came just two days after Dr. Chike Akunyili, the widower of the late former Director-General of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Dora Akunyili, was killed by gunmen in the state.
The command’s spokesman, Tochukwu Ikenga, who confirmed the incident in a statement issued in Awka, was however silent on the number of casualties of the attack.
READ ALSO: Policemen killed, others trapped as gunmen attack Ajali police station in Anambra
He said: “The Commissioner of Police noted that today, 30th September 2021, some yet to be identified heavily armed men stormed the Ajali Divisional Headquarters of the state and fired sporadically at police personnel on duty.
“They were, however, promptly engaged by the police officers before they fled the scene. Unfortunately, two police personnel and a civilian sustained gunshot wounds while a patrol vehicle went in flames and the police station was partly torched.”
He said joint team of police and military personnel immediately trailed the fleeing attackers and intercepted them along Oko Ajali road before they escaped with gunshot wounds.
“The operatives recovered a highlander jeep and two motorcycles,” Ikenga added.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Inside UNILAG’s multi-million naira budgetary abuse and academic discord
The University of Lagos located in Nigeria’s commercial capital, Lagos, has been embroiled in controversies with allegations bothering on misappropriation of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Displaced residents of Zamfara battle hunger, as underfunding derails Nigeria’s nutrition goals
On paper, Muhammad Zayyanu is seven years old. The quiet boy who looks shorter for his age could not recollect...
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...