Police confirms attack on Anambra divisional headquarters

The Anambra State Police Command has confirmed the attack on its Ajali divisional headquarters in Orumba North Local Government Area of the state by heavily armed men.

Unknown gunmen had on Thursday afternoon attacked the Ajali police station and killed several police operatives.

They also set the facility on fire.

Footage of the attack that surfaced on social media showed the building on fire with people suspected to be detainees trapped inside.

The attack came just two days after Dr. Chike Akunyili, the widower of the late former Director-General of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Dora Akunyili, was killed by gunmen in the state.

The command’s spokesman, Tochukwu Ikenga, who confirmed the incident in a statement issued in Awka, was however silent on the number of casualties of the attack.

He said: “The Commissioner of Police noted that today, 30th September 2021, some yet to be identified heavily armed men stormed the Ajali Divisional Headquarters of the state and fired sporadically at police personnel on duty.

“They were, however, promptly engaged by the police officers before they fled the scene. Unfortunately, two police personnel and a civilian sustained gunshot wounds while a patrol vehicle went in flames and the police station was partly torched.”

He said joint team of police and military personnel immediately trailed the fleeing attackers and intercepted them along Oko Ajali road before they escaped with gunshot wounds.

“The operatives recovered a highlander jeep and two motorcycles,” Ikenga added.

