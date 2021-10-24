Police confirms attack on Ebonyi divisional headquarters

The Ebonyi State police command on Sunday confirmed the attack on the Unwana Divisional Headquarters in Afikpo North Local Government Area of the state.

A 35-man armed gang had in the early hours of Sunday attacked the police headquarters and tried to gain access to the armoury.

But the attackers were repelled by the police operatives.

The spokesperson of the state police command, Loveth Odah, who confirmed the incident in a statement, said one of the gunmen was killed during a gun duel between the police operatives and the criminals.

She added that a police inspector was also injured in the attack.

The injured inspector, according to her is responding to treatment in the hospital.

Odah disclosed that the state’s Commissioner of Police, Aliyu Garba has ordered a manhunt for the suspects.

The statement read: “At 0300hrs of today, 24th October 2021 yet to be identified gunmen suspected to be members of proscribed IPOB/ESN numbering about 35 attacked Unwana Divisional Headquarters in Afikpo North Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, shooting sporadically at the policemen on duty, who immediately repelled the attackers.

“In the gun battle that ensued one of the hoodlums was killed and two AK47 rifles/other incriminating items were recovered while others escaped with bullet wound injuries.

“Regrettably, one Police Inspector attached to the Division was fatally wounded while one other who is critically injured in responding to treatment in the hospital. The Police Facility/Operational vehicles are intact.

“Investigation revealed that the deceased suspect had been on the police wanted list for various attacks on police stations and one of the recovered AK-47 rifles has been identified to be the rifle stolen from Ohaukwu Police Division early this month.”

