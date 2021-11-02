Police confirms attack on UNIABUJA as suspected gunmen abduct members of staff

The Police Command of the Federal Capital Territory on Tuesday confirmed an attack on the University of Abuja by suspected gunmen who attacked the staff quarters before abducting an unspecified number of members of staff and some of their family members.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that the incident happened in the early hours of Tuesday which resulted in sporadic shootings by the assailants before the abductions.

DSP Josephine Adeh, FCT Police Public Relations Officer, confirmed the incident in a statement issued on Tuesday morning.

Adeh noted that about six persons were whisked into the forest by the gunmen.

She stated that the FCT Commissioner of Police, CP Babaji Sunday had dispatched additional tactical and conventional policing resources to the university’s main and satellite campuses.

This was “to fortify security, improve public safety and protect citizens in and around the university community.

“The CP gave the order following a report that some yet to be identified armed criminals invaded the UNIABUJA Staff Quarters located at the GIRI area of the FCT in the early hours of today, 2nd November 2021.

“The CP noted that a combined team of the Police and personnel of the Nigerian Army 176 Guards Battalion were swiftly mobilized to the area to protect the citizens.

“Preliminary investigations however revealed that six (6) persons were allegedly abducted into the forest by the criminals on sighting the security operatives.

“The CP, while calling for calm, further noted that the security forces are already working with the locals in the area toward rescuing the victims. He assured that the perpetrators would be arrested and brought to book”.

