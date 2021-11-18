Police confirms death of nine persons in fresh bandits’ attacks on Sokoto

At least nine persons have been confirmed dead in fresh bandits’ attacks on three villages in Sabon Birni Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

The spokesman of the state police command, Abubakar Sanusi, confirmed the attacks to journalists on Thursday.

Sanusi said the victims were killed in separate attacks that took place from November 15 to 17.

According to him, three persons were killed and three others kidnapped in the first attack at Garin Zago.

He added that a vehicle was attacked in another operation in Gaji village on November 16.

He, however, added that no casualty was recorded in the attack.

The spokesman said another attack took place on November 17 at Sangirawa village where six persons were killed and several others injured by the hoodlums.

Despite the figures released by the police authorities, leaders in the area claimed that 21 persons were killed in the attacks

A former chairman of Sabon Birni LGA, Idris Gobir, told journalists that the bandits killed eight persons in Sangirawa village, four in Sabindawa and an additional three in Garin Gado village.

Gobir added that three persons were also killed in Gaje village, three in Gaju and three others in Garin Zago with several others injured.

