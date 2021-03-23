Police confirms death of officer shot during Ekiti election | Ripples Nigeria

The Ekiti State police command on Tuesday confirmed the death of the female police officer shot during last weekend’s by-election in the state.

The command’s spokesman, Sunday Abutu, said in a statement in Ado-Ekiti that the police officer, Olawoyo Bukola, died on Monday.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) suspended the election over the violence.

The commission later said in a statement that three people were killed by political thugs during the election.

The police had arrested three suspects in connection with the violence and arraigned them for conspiracy to commit murder and attempted murder in court.

Abutu said: “The Ekiti State Police Command with deepest sorrow, announces the death of W/SGT OLAWOYE BUKOLA who was shot by a group of thugs that invaded ward 7, Unit 7 during the recent Ekiti East House of Assembly By-Election.

“She died at about 1800hrs on Monday, 22/03/2021 at FMC, Ido-Ekiti, after fighting for her life for days.

“The Commissioner of Police, Ekiti State Command, CP TUNDE MOBAYO, on behalf of the Command, sympathizes with her family members and pray God grants her soul eternal rest.

“Meanwhile, the Command wishes to inform the general public that the suspects who committed the heinous crime have all been charged to court.”

