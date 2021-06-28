Metro
Police confirms death of protesting Kaduna college student
The Kaduna State Police Command on Monday evening confirmed the death of a protesting student of the state’s College of Education, Gidan Waya, in Kafanchan.
The command’s spokesman, Muhammed Jalige, who confirmed the incident in a statement, said the students were protesting the recent increase in tuition fee by the Kaduna State government.
He added that the students had earlier notified the command on the protest.
The statement read: “On receipt of the information, the command immediately dispatched operatives to restore normalcy. The contingent professionally and successfully dispersed the protesters and warned them not to embark on further protest and road blockade considering the existing warning against such action issued by the Kaduna State Police Command a fortnight ago.
“However, at about 09.30hrs, information has it that the students re-converged again and blocked the Gidan Waya – Kafanchan Federal Highway and were becoming unruly and riotous. At a point, the protesters blocked the convoy of a military sector commander, injuring him and one other.
READ ALSO: Buhari happy at release of Kaduna college students by bandits
“The situation resulted in a fracas where three protesters were injured during an attempt by police to use minimal force to disperse the riotous students. The victims were taken to the hospital for medical attention. But unfortunately, one person died while receiving medical attention.
“The Commissioner of Police, Kaduna Command, CP UM Muri, urged the students to embrace dialogue as it is the best alternative way to express their grievances.
“He also assured them of a diligent investigation into the immediate and remote causes of the fracas that resulted in injuries to the students and the unfortunate loss of life.”
John Chukwu
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....