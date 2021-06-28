Police confirms death of protesting Kaduna college student

The Kaduna State Police Command on Monday evening confirmed the death of a protesting student of the state’s College of Education, Gidan Waya, in Kafanchan.

The command’s spokesman, Muhammed Jalige, who confirmed the incident in a statement, said the students were protesting the recent increase in tuition fee by the Kaduna State government.

He added that the students had earlier notified the command on the protest.

The statement read: “On receipt of the information, the command immediately dispatched operatives to restore normalcy. The contingent professionally and successfully dispersed the protesters and warned them not to embark on further protest and road blockade considering the existing warning against such action issued by the Kaduna State Police Command a fortnight ago.

“However, at about 09.30hrs, information has it that the students re-converged again and blocked the Gidan Waya – Kafanchan Federal Highway and were becoming unruly and riotous. At a point, the protesters blocked the convoy of a military sector commander, injuring him and one other.

“The situation resulted in a fracas where three protesters were injured during an attempt by police to use minimal force to disperse the riotous students. The victims were taken to the hospital for medical attention. But unfortunately, one person died while receiving medical attention.

“The Commissioner of Police, Kaduna Command, CP UM Muri, urged the students to embrace dialogue as it is the best alternative way to express their grievances.

“He also assured them of a diligent investigation into the immediate and remote causes of the fracas that resulted in injuries to the students and the unfortunate loss of life.”

