Police confirms four dead, as gunmen raze Enugu station | Ripples Nigeria

The Enugu State Police Command on Tuesday confirmed that four cops were killed, while its Divisional Headquarters at Iwollo, Ezeagu Local Government Area (LGA) of the state was razed by fire during an attack by gunmen.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that the gunmen had on Monday night invaded the station in their numbers, setting the police division ablaze.

According to sources, some policemen who tried to repel the gunmen from razing the station were gunned down, while others sustained various degrees of injury.

Confirming the incident, the State Police Public Relations Officer, Daniel Ndukwe, said a manhunt had been launched to track down the hoodlums and appealed to the general public to help the police with information that would lead to their arrest.

According to Ndukwe, the state Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Aliyu, had visited the station with members of his management team and Operational/Tactical Commanders for an on-the-spot assessment.

He noted that the hoodlums who are yet to be identified had stormed the station at about 0400hrs on Tuesday morning, and opened fire on the police operatives who were on duty.

READ ALSO: Benue Police foils attempt to abduct lecturer, nabs suspected kidnap kingpins

His words: “The hoodlums, who came to the Station in their numbers, opened fire on Police Operatives on duty, but were gallantly resisted and in the ensuing gun duel, several of the assailants escaped with bullet injuries.

“Unfortunately, four of the operatives, who sustained severe gunshot injuries, were later confirmed dead in the hospital, while parts of the Station was set ablaze by the assailants.

“Meanwhile, the Commissioner, while condoling with family members and close friends of the policemen, who unfortunately paid the ultimate price in the line of duty; has ordered the intensification of already launched discreet investigation to fish out the assailants and their cohorts.

“He further appeals to law-abiding citizens of the State to promptly volunteer useful information that will assist the Command in the ongoing investigation.

“He also calls on them, especially operators of medical facilities in the State, to promptly report to the Police any person(s) found with gunshot injuries.”

By Victor Uzoho

Join the conversation

Opinions