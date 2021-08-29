Metro
Police confirms fresh killing in Osun town, arrests two suspects
The Osun State Police Command on Sunday confirmed a fresh killing in Alapata village, Modakeke area of the state.
The command’s spokesperson, Yemisi Opalola, who disclosed this in a statement in Osogbo, said the two dead bodies were discovered on a farm in the area on Saturday.
She added that bodies of the victims had been deposited at the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital (OAUTH) in Ile-Ife.
Opalola revealed that two suspects had been arrested in connection with the killings.
Unknown gunmen had on August 20 killed five persons in the town.
The incident almost caused a communal clash between Ife and Modakeke indigenes in the town.
The spokesperson said: “It is true four persons were declared missing in the village and two of them were eventually killed by their assailants. However, the state’s Commissioner of Police, Olawale Olokode has relocated to the area with operatives.
“Two suspects have been arrested in connection with the murder while we are trailing those on the run. We prevailed on the residents of the areas to report any suspected persons to the police.”
