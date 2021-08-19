Metro
Police confirms kidnap of students, staff of Katsina Islamiyya school
The Nigeria Police Force on Wednesday confirmed the attack on an Islamic school at Sakkai community in Faskari Local Government Area of Katsina State, with at least seven pupils and a teacher kidnapped.
Ripples Nigeria had reported that the incident happened when the armed men invaded the community, shooting sporadically to scare residents away before whisking the victims to a deep forest.
The assailants who were said to have attacked the school during an evening lesson are yet to contact the family members of the victims as at press time.
The attack was confirmed by the State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Gambo Isa who said in a statement:
Read also: How troops rescued abducted Islamiyya students in Katsina – Defence headquarters
“The students already closed from a lesson before they were attacked and kidnapped by the bandits who were operating within the community.
“The bandits used the opportunity to kidnap them.
“Nine of the students were kidnapped but two of them were able to escape”, he clarified.
The bandits are yet to register their demands to the parents and authorities.
