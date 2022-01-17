Connect with us

Police confirms killing of 16 people in Kebbi attack

Published

16 mins ago

on

The Kebbi State police command on Monday confirmed the killing of 16 persons by bandits at Dankade village Danko/Wsaagu Local Government Area of the state.

Reports had earlier said at least 50 people were killed during Friday’s attack at the village.

The command’s spokesman, Nafi’u Abubakar, who confirmed the incident to journalists in Birnin Kebbi, said a policeman and two soldiers were among the victims of the attack.

READ ALSO: Gunmen kill scores in Kebbi, kidnap monarch in Plateau

He said the bandits also set some houses ablaze in the community.

Abubakar said: “13 civilians were killed and we also eliminated an unknown number of bandits in the duel.”

