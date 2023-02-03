Police confirms killing of 41 vigilante members in Katsina attack

The Katsina State Police Command on Friday confirmed the killing of 41 members of local vigilante groups in Katsina State.

The command’s spokesman, Gambo Isah, confirmed the incident in a statement in Katsina.

He said: “On Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at about 22:00 hours, terrorists in their numbers, shooting sporadically with AK 47 rifles, attacked the house of one Alhaji Muntari at Unguwar Audu Gare, Kandarawa, Bakori Local Government, and rustled 50 cows and 30 sheep.

“Subsequently, on February 2, at about 10:00 hours, Yansakai groups from 11 villages in Bakori local government regrouped and went after the terrorists with a view to recovering the rustled animals.

“They traced the footpaths of the hoodlums to a location at Yargoje forest, unfortunately, the terrorists planned and launched a coordinated ambush on the Yansakai.

“The hoodlums shot and killed 41 Yansakai and wounded two others.”

