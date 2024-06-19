News
Police confirms killing of ex-student union leader in Rivers
The Rivers State police command has confirmed the killing of a former student leader in the state, Endwell Ejindu, in the state.
Ejindu, who was the Student Union Government (SUG) President of the Elechi Amadi Polytechnic in Port Harcourt during the 2017/2018 academic session, was shot dead by unknown persons in the Ahoada East local government area of the state on Tuesday.
The spokesperson for the state police command, Grace Iringe-Koko, told journalists in Port Harcourt on Wednesday that the killing was not connected to the ongoing tension over the tenure of local government chairmen in the state.
READ ALSO: Gunmen kill police inspector in Rivers ambush attack
Initial reports had linked the killing to clashes between rival political factions struggling for the control of the 23 local government areas in the state.
The spokesperson, however, said Ejindu was killed by cultists.
”Ejindu was attacked and killed in the late hours of Tuesday by gunmen suspected to be cultists.
“The murder of the victim is unrelated to the current political crises in Rivers state,” she stated.
