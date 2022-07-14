Police confirms killing of one person, three abducted by unknown gunmen in Bauchi

Bauchi State Police Command has confirmed the killing of one Mua’zu Danladi, a 25-year-old man during a kidnapping operation at Boto, a village in Tafawa Balewa LGA of the state.

The Command also confirmed that the kidnappers went away with three persons during the operation which took place in the early hours of Wednesday, 13th July.

PPRO of the Command, SP Ahmed Wakili while confirming the kidnap said that the kidnappers attacked the village at about 1.30am shooting sporadically to wade off any counter attack before going away with the victims killing one person in the process.

Read also: Police kills suspected armed robber in Edo

According to him, there was a distress call to the Police that gunmen believed to be kidnappers had invaded Boto village to which the Police Commissioner, Umar Sanda immediately directed the DPO in charge of Tafawa Balewa Division to swing into action.

He added that the DPO mobilized his men and rushed to the village but the gunmen had left with the victims saying, “our men are now combing the bushes in pursuit of the criminals. In sha Allah, we will get to them, arrest them and bring them to justice”.

The Police Spokesperson further assured that the Command under the leadership of the Commissioner of Police is ever ready to protect lives and properties of innocent citizens of the state calling however for cooperation from them.

He added that the Command had in the past acted swiftly to rescue kidnapped victims and is ready to do the same thing in this situation assuring the family members that the kidnapped victims will be rescued safely and be reunited with their families.

Information made available to our Correspondent revealed that the kidnappers attacked the village from where former Governor of the state, Ahmed Adamu Muazu hails from with the believe that he was around for the Eid-El Adha celebrations.

A family member gave the names of those kidnapped as Hajiya Asma’u Alhaji Adamu, the younger sister to the former Governor, Malama Halima Abdullahi and Nura.

By Yemi Kanji, Bauchi…

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now