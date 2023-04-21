Police confirms killing of operatives, couple in Imo

The Imo State police on Friday confirmed the killing of five operatives and a couple by gunmen in the state.

Gunmen had earlier on Friday opened fire on five policemen who went to eat at a local restaurant in Okpala, Ngor-Okpala local government area of the state.

The gunmen took the officers’ rifles after shattering the police Hilux van with bullets.

They also killed the couple, Mr. and Mrs. Chinaka Nwagu, who owned a shop near the scene of the crime.

The command spokesman, Henry Okoye, said in a statement in Owerri that the command’s tactical and operational teams had been deployed to the area.



He added that security operatives had been beefed up in the area to boost public confidence.

The spokesman said: “The command has deployed tactical and operational teams to the area for constant patrol and in search of those behind this dastardly act.

“We are closing in on them.”

He revealed that the bodies of the operatives had been evacuated and deposited in a morgue in the state.

Okoye urged members of the public to go about their lawful businesses without fear.

