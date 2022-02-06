Police confirms killing of suspected cultist in Kwara

Police operatives in Kwara on Sunday confirmed the killing of a suspected cultist by a rival group in Ilorin, the state capital.

The spokesman for the state police command, Ajayi Okasami, disclosed this in a statement in the state capital.

He added that three suspects had been arrested in connection with the incident.

Okasami said: “A report of sporadic shootings by suspected cultists was received by the Divisional Police Headquarters, Surulere, Ilorin, around Total Filling Station, on February 5 at about 2035 hours (9:35 p.m.).

“On arrival at the scene, detectives from both the division and the anti-cultism team dispatched by the commissioner of police were faced with an unidentified body of a young man lying in the pool of his blood, having been shot by suspected cultists.

“Three suspects were arrested, while one motorcycle and one tricycle used by the suspected cultists were also recovered.

“The Commissioner of Police, Tuesday Assayomo, has ordered a discreet investigation into the case and all other cult-related cases in the state.

“The CP had also ordered a 24-hour aggressive patrol of Ilorin metropolis and solicited the cooperation of people of Kwara in the police’s effort at ensuring peace in the state.”

