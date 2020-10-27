Police confirms killing of two officers, one civilian in Ondo violence

The Ondo State Police Command on Tuesday confirmed the death of two policemen and a civilian during violence that trailed the #EndSARS protests in the state.

The state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Bolaji Salami, disclosed this while parading 18 suspected looters and arsonists before journalists in Akure, the state capital.

Salami said the two policemen were killed in Ore, Odigbo local government area of the state, and Ondo town, in Ondo East LGA, respectively.

He added the policeman in Ore was mobbed while the victim in Ondo town was killed and burnt inside his car.

The police commissioner said: “The civilian casualty was one of the three-man gang that attempted to rob a new generation bank in Ondo town.”

Salami said the suspects used the #EndSARS protest as a cover-up for the looting, destruction, arson, stealing, and armed robbery at various parts of the state.

“A total of 18 suspects were apprehended in connection with the crimes by the police at different locations in the state.

“Out of the figures, nine suspects were nabbed for alleged arson, looting, murder, and aiding of detainees’ escape.

“For those who looted our property, burnt our homes, killed our colleagues, denied us the right to decent living, I am glad to say that the law is not sleeping and will take its course on you,” he added.

