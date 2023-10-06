Police confirms Naira Marley, Sam Larry assaulted Mohbad after exit from Marlian Records

The Lagos State Police Commissioner, Idowu Owohunwa, said on Friday that 26 witnesses testified against singer Azeez Fashola aka Naira Marley, and socialite Balogun Olamilekan Eletu, also known as Sam Larry in the ongoing investigation into the death of hip-hop star, Ilerioluwa Aloba aka Mohbad.

Owohunwa, who addressed journalists at a media briefing in Ikeja, said the witnesses told the police that the duo and their gangs bullied and assaulted Mohbad several times following his exit from Marlian Music Limited in October last year.

The late singer left the recording company owned by Naira Marley over a disagreement with the terms of the contract between both parties.

Naira Marley and Sam Larry were arrested by the police during the week to help the police in the investigation into the 27-year-old singer’s death last month.

The CP said: “Many of the 26 witnesses alleged that the deceased was indeed bullied and assaulted several times by Naira Marley and Sam Larry and their gangs. It was affirmed that in 2019, the deceased was allegedly signed by Naira Marley into his record Label known as Marlian Music Limited.

‘‘Due to a disagreement in terms of the contract, the deceased pressed for the revocation of his contractual relationship with Marlian Music while also pushing to relieve his then manager who was a brother to Naira Marley.

‘‘It was alleged that these moves irked the suspects who in consequence allegedly severally conspired, bullied, and assaulted the deceased. It was also asserted by some witnesses with corroborative video evidence that before his demise, Mohbad had raised the alarm that his life was being threatened, that he was being bullied and assaulted by Naira Marley and Sam Larry.

“Upon their arrest, Naira Marley and Sam Larry denied allegations of complicity in the death of Mohbad by pleading an alibi that they were both out of the country when the incident occurred and were not in any manner involved in the chain of events that occasioned his eventual death between 10 and 12 September 2023.

“However, there is a preponderance of evidence, linking both Naira Marley and Sammy Larry to the allegation of threat to life, Cyberstalking, and sundry crimes committed against Mohbad in his lifetime and they are being held liable.”

